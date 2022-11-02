DeRozan provided 20 points (8-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 108-99 win over the Nets.

It's the third straight game in which DeRozan has delivered at least 20 points, and the sixth time in eight contests to begin the season. The veteran wing is enjoying another productive campaign as one of the key pieces in the Bulls' offense, averaging 25.1 points, 4.1 assists, 3.5 boards and 1.1 steals through eight games.