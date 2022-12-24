DeRozan tallied 25 points (9-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes in Friday's 118-117 win over New York.

DeRozan nailed a 22-footer with 0.4 seconds remaining to give the Bulls the lead. It was his second double-double of the season with both coming in December. The 33-year-old has scored at least 24 points in eight of the last nine games and is averaging 26.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists while making 51.2 percent of his shots in that span.