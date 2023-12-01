DeRozan (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

DeRozan is in danger of missing his second straight game Saturday due to a sprained left ankle. With Zach Lavine (foot) already out, DeRozan's potential absence could continue to force Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso into the starting lineup.