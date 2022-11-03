DeRozan finished Wednesday's 106-88 victory over the Hornets with nine points (2-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes.

DeRozan has had a strong start to the season on the scoreboard but converted just 18.2 percent of his field-goal attempts during Wednesday's blowout win en route to a season-low nine points. He propped up his fantasy production with a season-high eight rebounds to go with five assists, but his inefficiency from the floor was discouraging. However, the 33-year-old has shot 48.3 percent from the floor to begin the regular season and will have a chance to bounce back Friday in Boston.