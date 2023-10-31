DeRozan chipped in 20 points (6-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 112-105 win over Indiana.

Zach LaVine has been the Bulls' primary scoring threat through the first four games of the season and Nikola Vucevic stole the headlines Monday with an impressive outing. Still, DeRozan has been remarkably consistent to start the current campaign. The veteran forward has scored at least 20 points in his four outings this season while attempting 18.5 shots per game. Even though the efficiency has never been a significant part of DeRozan's scoring ability, he has room to improve his percentages as the season progresses.