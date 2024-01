DeRozan tallied 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes in Tuesday's 110-97 loss to Philadelphia.

DeRozan led all Bulls in scoring while adding a trio of assists and tallying the highest minute total of any Chicaot starter in a losing effort. DeRozan has recorded at least 15 points, three rebounds and three assists in three straight games and in 13 of his last 15 outings.