DeRozan posted 34 points (10-21 FG, 14-15 FT), 13 rebounds and eight assists across 45 minutes during Sunday's 123-122 overtime loss to the Hawks.

DeRozan put up some monster numbers in the loss and capped it off by hitting three straight free throws at the end of overtime to give the Bulls the lead with less than a second to go. He involved himself just about everywhere in this game, even setting a new season high in rebounds. Still, the former USC Trojan failed to record a single steal or block for the fourth time in five contests. This performance puts his season averages at 26.0 points (on 50.7 percent shooting), 7.4 made free throws, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.