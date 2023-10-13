DeRozan logged 19 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound, one assist and four steals in 24 minutes during Thursday's 133-124 preseason double-overtime win over the Nuggets.

DeRozan was limited to just seven points during Chicago's preseason opener against the Bucks, but he bounced back Thursday with an efficient showing. The 34-year-old was also productive defensively, racking up a team-high four steals. He should maintain a significant role for the Bulls during the 2023-24 campaign after he averaged 24.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 36.2 minutes per game last year.