DeRozan had 29 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and four blocks over 37 minutes in Sunday's 119-108 win over the Pistons.

DeRozan didn't fill the rest of the box score, but his efficient scoring helped the Bulls get the win Sunday. He entered Sunday's game averaging 21.4 points per game -- his lowest mark since the 2020-21 season with the Spurs -- and his 43.6 percent shooting from the floor is his lowest since the 2014-15 season. Hopefully for DeRozan and the Bulls, his efficient night against the Pistons is a sign of things to come for the season.