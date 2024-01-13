DeRozan totaled 39 points (15-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes during Friday's 140-131 loss to the Warriors.

DeRozan led all scorers with 39 points in the loss, the most he has scored since tallying 41 points over a month ago. The veteran is quietly putting together another string fantasy season, currently sitting just outside the top 40 in nine-category leagues. Although Zach LaVine has returned to the lineup, speculation remains that he could be traded in the coming weeks. This could certainly mean good things for DeRozan, making him a potential late-season stud, especially if the Bulls remain somewhat competitive.