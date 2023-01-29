DeRozan recorded 32 points (11-14 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one block over 38 minutes during Saturday's 128-109 win over the Magic.

DeRozan began with another one of those unusual games where he doesn't shoot the ball, going the entire first quarter without an attempt. However, when he did get going, the veteran forward barely missed. His 5-for-5 from deep was particularly surprising, as it marked a season high for made threes in a game. Fantasy managers naturally shouldn't expect that kind of production to continue from a player who averages less than one per game over his entire career.