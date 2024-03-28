DeRozan racked up 27 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-99 victory over the Pacers.

DeRozan led Chicago in scoring and minutes during Wednesday's blowout win over Indiana. The veteran forward has displayed impressive efficiency across his 14 appearances in March, shooting 50.2 percent from the field.