DeRozan racked up 33 points (11-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-14 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals over 41 minutes during Friday's 104-103 overtime victory over the Raptors.

DeRozan had just seven points entering halftime, but as he's done so many times in his 15-year career, showed up in the fourth quarter when he scorched his former team for 18 points in the final frame. He had an opportunity to give the Bulls the lead late from the line after drawing a foul on Scottie Barnes with 0.7 seconds left to play, but missed his second free throw to send the game to overtime. DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine each played 40 minutes in Friday's win, which could impact each of their usage Saturday in their first back-to-back of the season against the Pistons.