DeRozan had 28 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-110 loss to the Pelicans.

DeRozan was clearly locked in from the field in this one, and he also dished out seven assists for the second time in four games. The star forward experienced an uncharacteristic game Nov. 7 against Toronto (nine points), but he's had a strong month of November to this point, averaging 22.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals over eight contests.