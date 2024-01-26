DeRozan provided 32 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 141-132 loss to the Lakers.

DeRozan is a Los Angeles native and always seems to show up for his hometown crowd. The veteran is in the midst of carrying a massive load due to Zach LaVine's (ankle) continued absence, but he's kept the Bulls afloat with a 6-4 record for the team over the past 10 games. Aside from an outlier game against the Cavaliers nine days ago, DeRozan is enjoying a solid January, averaging 21.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 12 games. He's also finding the bottom of the basket at a clip of 49.7-percent over the span.