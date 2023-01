DeRozan finished Monday's 111-100 win over the Hawks with 26 points (11-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three steals and one rebound in 37 minutes.

In his two games since returning from a three-game absence due to a quadriceps injury, DeRozan has quickly re-emerged as an efficient scorer. He's gone for 26 points in both of those contests while going 20-for-39 from the field (51.3 percent) and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line (91.7 percent).