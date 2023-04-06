DeRozan is questionable for Friday's game versus the Mavericks due to rest.
With the Bulls locked into the 10th seed in the Western Conference, it's not surprising that they are considering resting their top players for the Play-In. If DeRozan is ruled out, Javonte Green, Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones are candidates to receive increased minutes.
