DeRozan chipped in 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and six assists over 40 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 loss to the Cavaliers.

DeRozan suited up for a second straight contest following a one-game absence due to hip soreness. The veteran forward didn't appear to be limited, as he played 40 minutes, but he wasn't his usual aggressive self versus Cleveland. It was just the fifth time during the campaign that DeRozan attempt fewer than 11 shots, though he did knock down multiple three-point attempts for the eighth time this season. It appears like the hip issue may be bothering him a bit, but as long as he's available, fantasy managers should continue trotting him out there with the hope he breaks out of his slump soon.