DeRozan finished with 24 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and 10 assists across 42 minutes during Saturday's 112-102 loss to the Clippers.

DeRozan was two rebounds shy of registering his second triple-double of his career, and Saturday was the fifth time he has dished 10 or more assists in a game this season. DeRozan has upped his production in March and has averaged 26.2 points on 52.4 percent shooting (including 41.2 percent from three), 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists over 38.1 minutes per game over his last five appearances.