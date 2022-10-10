DeRozan compiled 21 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 27 minutes in a 115-98 win Sunday in Toronto.

DeRozan filled the box score Sunday and recorded his third 20-point performance in as many games this preseason. He came out of the game with three minutes left in the third quarter and stayed on the bench for the remainder of the contest. He is averaging 21.3 points while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 22-for-23 from the free-throw line in the preseason.