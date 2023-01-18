DeRozan (quadriceps) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Pistons in Paris.

DeRozan practiced Monday and said afterwards that he expects to play Thursday, so it's not surprising to see him omitted from the injury report after missing three straight games due to a quadriceps injury. The veteran forward is averaging 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.0 minutes this season, but he may have his minutes monitored Thursday following a multi-game absence.