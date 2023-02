DeRozan left Monday's game against Orlando in the third quarter due to a hip injury, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Billy Donovan stated after Monday's contest that DeRozan removed himself from the contest due to the injury, and that he intends to get checked out by the team's medical staff Tuesday. Per Collier, this is an injury DeRozan has been playing through for about a month. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information comes to light.