Bulls head coach Billy Donovan confirmed that DeRozan (thigh) won't play Wednesday at Indiana but could suit up Thursday against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

After Donovan announced that DeRozan underwent an MRI following Monday's loss to the Magic that revealed a Grade 1 thigh strain, the coach ruled out the forward for the front end of the back-to-back set. The Bulls aren't yet ready to shut DeRozan down through the All-Star break, however, as the team will wait and see how the 33-year-old responds to two days of rest before reassessing his status ahead of Thursday's contest. With DeRozan out for at least one game and Derrick Jones (adductor) also doubtful for Wednesday's contest, the Bulls could turn to more guard-heavy lineups against the Pacers featuring Zach LaVine as the team's small forward.