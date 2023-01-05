DeRozan chipped in 22 points (8-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 victory over the Nets.

It's a common sight to see DeRozan reaching the 20-point mark for the Bulls, as the veteran has settled as the team's go-to player -- ahead of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic -- and the numbers back that up. He's on a run of 10 straight games with at least 20 points while also averaging 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game in that stretch.