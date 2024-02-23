DeRozan closed with 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 129-112 loss to Boston.

DeRozan didn't have his best shooting display, and he saw his streak of games with 20 or more points end abruptly. His numbers overall have experienced a dip compared to his previous two seasons with Chicago, but he remains an above-average offensive threat and is thriving in recent weeks. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 24.7 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.