DeRozan closed with 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 125-122 loss to Indiana.

The veteran scoring machine was having trouble staying healthy prior to the All-Star break, but DeRozan hasn't missed a game since the season resumed, although he's taken something of a back seat to Zach LaVine in the Bulls' offense. Over the last six games, DeRozan's averaging 22.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 boards and 1.0 steals while shooting 57.0 percent from the floor.