DeRozan finished with 26 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 126-108 win over the Pistons.

Aside from his three first-quarter turnovers, DeRozan put together a great first half with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with four assists, two boards and two steals. He struggled to find the same rhythm in the second half, knocking down just three of nine shots for another 10 points as the Bulls made easy work of Detroit in Paris. DeRozan did, however, make all eight of his free-throw attempts and finished as the second on the team in scoring (26) and rebounds (9). He's now scored 25 or more points in three of six games this month, shooting 49 percent from the field over that stretch.