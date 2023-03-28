DeRozan posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals over 33 minutes in a loss to the Clippers on Monday.

DeRozan recently battled a quad strain, but that didn't seem to affect him Monday in the second game of a back-to-back set. The veteran forward finished second on Chicago in scoring and led the team with seven dimes while chipping in two thefts. DeRozan has 17 assists over his past two games, and he's averaging 24.9 points, 5.1 dimes, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals on the campaign.