DeRozan totaled 22 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Lakers.

DeRozan chipped in across the board against Los Angeles, finishing second on Chicago in scoring and registering half of the team's four blocks. He shot well from the field despite missing both of his three-point attempts and added multiple thefts for the seventh time in his past 10 contests. Since going 0-for-7 in a four-point dud against Philadelphia on March 22, DeRozan has made 24 of 44 field-goal attempts (54.5 percent) over his subsequent three games.