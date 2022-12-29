DeRozan supplied 42 points (15-25 FG, 12-14 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 44 minutes during Wednesday's 119-113 overtime win over the Bucks.

DeRozan was outscored in this one by Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other side, but DeRozan was able to power his team to victory by pouring in 10 points during the overtime period. He got to the charity stripe with ease during this five-minute period, as he attempted and drilled six free throws. The USC product also had a strong game on the defensive end and has now tallied a steal in six of his last seven matchups.