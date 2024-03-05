DeRozan amassed 33 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 113-109 victory over the Kings.

DeRozan only missed two shots on the way to his prolific total. It was a nice bounce-back for DeRozan after a subpar effort against the Bucks, who easily handled Chicago's first unit. The Bulls' late rally showed they can keep pace with better teams, and DeRozan will be a critical piece in keeping them relevant in the East.