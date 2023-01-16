DeRozan (quadriceps) took part in the Bulls' short practice Monday and said he expects to play in Thursday's game against the Pistons in Paris, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

After sitting out his third straight game in Sunday's 132-118 win over the Warriors, DeRozan joined the Bulls on their flight to France and was back on the court a day later in the team's brief workout. The Bulls will presumably go through a more strenuous workout Tuesday before head coach Billy Donovan updates DeRozan's status, but given the veteran's comments about his health, he looks like he'll be on track to play Thursday with limited playing-time restrictions, if any. DeRozan's impending return to the lineup will likely result in Alex Caruso moving back to a bench role.