DeRozan produced 24 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 40 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 win over the Pelicans.

DeRozan bounced back from an ugly performance against the Celtics in a 129-112 loss, and the veteran forward returned to his regular scoring pace, one that has seen him reach the 20-point mark in seven of his last eight contests. DeRozan is expected to remain one of Chicago's primary offensive forces in the final weeks of the regular season, and he's averaging 26.4 points per game since the beginning of February.