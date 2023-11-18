DeRozan posted 23 points (10-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Orlando.

DeRozan bounced back from an 11-point outing against the Bucks, and he has been remarkably consistent after putting up at least 20 points in four of his last five outings. His long-term future with the Bulls remains cloudy, but the veteran has played well this season and remains valuable in fantasy across all formats. He's averaging 20.4 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game since the start of November.