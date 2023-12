DeRozan ended Saturday's 105-92 win over Philadelphia with 24 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes.

DeRozan carried the Bulls on offense again and stepped his game up whenever the team needed him, particularly in the second half with some clutch buckets down the stretch. The veteran forward has reached the 20-point mark in six consecutive games, averaging 23.2 points per game while shooting 52 percent from the field in that span.