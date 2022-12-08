DeRozan produced 27 points (11-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 win over Washington.

DeRozan has cleared the 25-point mark in eight of his last 10 appearances, and even when he couldn't accomplish that feat, he still posted solid scoring numbers. The veteran forward has gone six straight games without making a three-pointer, but he's making the most of his ability as one of the best mid-range shooters in the league. DeRozan is averaging 27.9 points per game in that 10-game span.