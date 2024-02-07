DeRozan registered 33 points (8-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 17-18 FT), three rebounds, five assists and four steals across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 overtime victory over Minnesota.

DeRozan surpassed the 30-point mark for the fifth time this season, and the veteran scorer was deadly from the charity stripe, missing just one of his 18 attempts. DeRozan is averaging 22.1 points per game since the beginning of January, and he figures to have an even more prominent role on offense now that Zach LaVine (foot) will miss the rest of the season.