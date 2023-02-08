DeRozan (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against Brooklyn.
DeRozan was unavailable for Tuesday's loss to Memphis due to right hip soreness, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Thursday. Patrick Williams (ankle) and Zach LaVine saw increased roles against the Grizzlies and would likely continue to handle additional work if DeRozan misses a second consecutive game.
