DeRozan is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies due to right hip soreness.

DeRozan has been quite healthy this season, missing just three games in mid-January. Since then, he's averaged 25.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals. If he sits out Tuesday, Coby White, Derrick Jones and Goran Dragic could see more action.

More News