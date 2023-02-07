DeRozan is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies due to right hip soreness.

DeRozan has been quite healthy this season, missing just three games in mid-January. Since then, he's averaged 25.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals. If he sits out Tuesday, Coby White, Derrick Jones and Goran Dragic could see more action.