DeRozan is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies due to right hip soreness.
DeRozan has been quite healthy this season, missing just three games in mid-January. Since then, he's averaged 25.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals. If he sits out Tuesday, Coby White, Derrick Jones and Goran Dragic could see more action.
More News
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Balanced performance in victory•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team after slow start•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Another strong scoring night•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Leads offense with 30-point outing•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Leads way in scoring column•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Posts 26 points, nine boards•