DeRozan (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup versus the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

DeRozan left Tuesday's blowout loss to Boston due to a sore ankle, finishing the game with 19 points (7-14 FG), six assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes. Zach LaVine (foot) also left the contest early, and both are listed as questionable for Thursday, along with Alex Caruso (toe). With three of Chicago's key rotation pieces likely to be game-time decisions, it's difficult to project what the Bulls will look like versus Milwaukee.