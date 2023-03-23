DeRozan (quadriceps) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
DeRozan exited Wednesday's game against Philadelphia due to a right quadriceps strain, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's road matchup. He missed five games between January and February due to a similar issue, but the Bulls are also competing for a spot in the Play-In Tournament down the stretch. If he's sidelined Friday, Javonte Green (knee) and Derrick Jones could see increased run for Chicago.
More News
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Strong showing in OT win•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Efficient performance in win•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Erupts for season-high 49 points•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Goes for game-high 33 points•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Free-throw shooting waning of late•