DeRozan (quadriceps) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

DeRozan exited Wednesday's game against Philadelphia due to a right quadriceps strain, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's road matchup. He missed five games between January and February due to a similar issue, but the Bulls are also competing for a spot in the Play-In Tournament down the stretch. If he's sidelined Friday, Javonte Green (knee) and Derrick Jones could see increased run for Chicago.