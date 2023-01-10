DeRozan (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

DeRozan exited Monday's loss to the Celtics early due to a strained right quad. He's avoided a severe issue, though, as he may play as soon as Wednesday. The veteran hasn't missed a game this season and is having another strong campaign for the Bulls despite the team's struggles. If DeRozan sits, more usage should be available for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, while more minutes may be in store for Coby White, Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones.