DeRozan ended with 20 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-102 loss to the Pistons.

Zach LaVine grabbed all the headlines after delivering a career-best performance in Saturday's loss, but it's worth noting DeRozan has started the season on a consistent note with 20 or more points in each of his first three outings. The veteran wing is averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field early on.