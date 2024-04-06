DeRozan amassed 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Friday's 108-100 win over the Knicks.

Ayo Dosunmu and Javonte Green played prominent roles for the Bulls on offense, and while DeRozan still posted a decent 20-point performance, he made his presence felt as a playmaker. This was his sixth game with double-digit assists on the campaign.