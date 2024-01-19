DeRozan had 24 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 win over Toronto.

He tied Nikola Vucevic for the team lead in scoring, as DeRozan helped down a Raptors franchise that drafted him back in the first round in 2009. The 34-year-old forward has had a bit of a sluggish start to January, averaging 20.8 points, 4.8 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.1 steals over nine games, but the slight scoring decline is due to usage rather than efficiency -- he's shooting 50.0 percent from the floor during that period.