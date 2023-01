DeRozan (quadriceps) won't play in Sunday's game against the Warriors, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran forward will miss a third straight game with a quad injury, but the Bulls are optimistic he'll be ready to return to action following a lengthy layoff Thursday against the Pistons in Paris. With DeRozan sidelined, Alex Caruso will likely settle into a starting role in the backcourt alongside Ayo Dosunmu while Zach LaVine (hand) shifts over from shooting guard to small forward.