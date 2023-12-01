DeRozan (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Bucks.

DeRozan will join Zach LaVine (foot) on the shelf for Thursday's game, but he'll likely be day-to-day going forward considering he was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update. Nikola Vucevic and Coby White will likely generate most of Chicago's offense Thursday, and this will be a great opportunity for Patrick Williams to step up.