DeRozan (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

DeRozan left Wednesday's blowout loss to Philadelphia with a right quadriceps strain and will miss at least one additional contest. Per Johnson, the superstar forward was spotted at the Bulls' morning shootaround without a limp, so there's at least some optimism the issue won't cause DeRozan to miss a significant amount of time. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday during the first half of a back-to-back set in Los Angeles. In DeRozan's absence, Patrick Williams, Javonte Green (knee) and Derrick Jones are all candidates for increased roles, though Chicago will presumably rely heavily on Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.