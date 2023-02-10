DeRozan had 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block across 36 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 loss to the Nets.

DeRozan returned to action from a one-game absence but was far from dominant, as he needed 13 shots to score 14 points, and it was just the seventh time all season long in which he couldn't reach the 15-point plateau. Despite the subpar performance, DeRozan should remain an essential piece for the Bulls on offense going forward, and his contributions will be critical to determine how far the Bulls can go.