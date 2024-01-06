DeRozan finished Friday's 104-91 victory over the Hornets with 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, six assists and three steals in 38 minutes.

DeRozan took a backseat in scoring Friday, as Zach LaVine returned to action after being sidelined for more than one month, Nikola Vucevic was also back after a multi-game absence, and Coby White carried the team offensively with a team-high 22-point performance. Even with all those factors, DeRozan still found a way to make an impact offensively, and that should continue to be the case even with the Bulls playing with their starting five at full strength.